Keda Ceramics, Staff Embrace Akufo-Addo’s #StayHome Advice

Management and staff of Keda Ceramics, a Chinese tile manufacturing company operating in the Western Region, have wholeheartedly embraced President Nana Akufo-Addo's advice to everyone in Ghana to restrict their movements in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

President Akufo-Addo has in recent days been appealing to all and sundry to limit their movements, introducing a hashtag #StayHome.

Also the President introduced a partial lockdown of some parts of Ghana including Accra, Kumasi, Tema, Kasoa.

Ghana as at Sunday, March 29, 2020, had 151 confirmed cases of coronavirus in its territory, with 10 of the new 11 cases being Guineans who entered the country through Togo and Burkina Faso.

In honoring the call of President Akufo-Addo, management of Keda Ceramics and staff have come out with a joint agreement that staff who wish to continue to stay at the factory to work could do so voluntarily.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between staff and management which ended on a friendly note and with the desire on the part of both parties to be proactive and responsive to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the agreement, management and staff are adhering to strict hygienic measures as prescribed by the Ministry of Health, Ghana and the World Health Organization.

Regular handwashing with soap, hand sanitizing, wearing of face masks and gloves are some of the measures being observed at Keda Ceramics.

President Akufo-Addo's partial lockdown of some parts of Ghana does not include the Western Region where Keda Ceramics is based.

However, the company is being proactive in responding to the virus outbreak.

Keda Ceramics recently partnered with a sister Chinese firm, Sunda Ghana to donate detergents, soaps, hand sanitizers, among others, to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research, Ghana.

The donation formed part of the company's corporate social responsibility and contribution to the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Management and staff of Keda Ceramics have expressed their determination to comply with every directives from the State and the WHO in the fight against covid-19.