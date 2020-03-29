COVID-19: Ghana To Repatriate Guinean Patients

Officials and security personnel are working with their counterparts in West Africa to ensure the repatriation of some 10 Guineans diagnosed with coronavirus in Ghana.

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, made this known at a press briefing in Accra on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

According to him, the 10 Guineans would not be treated in Ghana.

He said they arrived in Ghana about 11 days ago and were asked to go into self-isolation in Tamale after which their blood samples were taken and tested.

He at about 10am on Sunday, March 29, their tests results came and proved positive.

The 10 are out of the 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana.

They are believed to have travelled to Ghana through Burkina Faso and Togo and were picked following Intelligence report, according to health officials.

The Ghana Health Service says confirmed cases as at Sunday, March 29 stands at 152

In a tweet, it said “Ten (10) of the new coronavirus cases confirmed in Ghana were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region. “

Mr Oppong Nkrumah says the 10 Guineans came into Ghana before borders were ordered to be closed.

