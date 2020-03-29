‘Akpeteshie’ Shops Shut Down

Listen to article

Government through the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) has ordered the closure of all drinking bars, night clubs, and pubs within the cities under partial lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

They are to remain closed for two weeks.

The affected cities include Kumasi, Accra, Tema, Kasoa, which means people who love to drink local spirits such as Akepeteshie at drinking bars cannot do so for the time being.

The CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyemang, made this known to the media on Sunday at a press conference held at the Information Ministry.

According to him, the closure orders are in line with the directives by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on the imposition of restrictions on movement of persons in specific areas.

However, he said all hotels can operate as normal and host their guests.

“Their Restaurants, gyms and other facilities will service only the resident guests, subject to the specified enhanced hygiene protocols and social distancing.”

He added that “Their staff will be provided special passes by National Security, which must be worn in addition to their normal IDs.”

“Food Chains and Restuarants must operate only pick-up and delivery services. Their staff will be provided special passes, which must be worn in addition to their normal IDs,” he said.

In all situations, he said, facilities should observe the protocol and precautionary measures on public gathering as spelt out in the imposition of restriction Act, 2020.

—citinewsroom