Coronavirus ‘Runaways’ From Accra Involved In Accidents

Some 20 people suspected to be travelling to hinterlands in a bid to escape the partial lockdown in Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa due to the coronavirus spread have been involved in an accident at Nkawkaw, in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The victims were among 50 passengers on board a Brekum bound Inter-City STC bus registered GE 8126-16 that was travelling from Accra on Saturday.

The victims were rushed to the emergency theater of Holy Family Hospital at Nkawkaw for treatment.

One of the front tyres of the bus, which had one Michael Oduro, 44, as the driver, reportedly got destroyed on the Kumasi-Accra Highway at a spot close to Nkawkaw.

Eyewitnesses told Daily Guide that the driver, in the process, lost control and the bus veered off the road into some culverts before landing a a ditch.

The police and Ambulance Service were called in by some residents of the area, who also helped in rescuing the victims.

