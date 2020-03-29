Warn Security Forces Not To Abuse Power, Mr Mathias Tulasi To President Nana Addo

Listen to article

Mr Mathias Tulasi, the Chief Executive Officer of Literacy Ambassadors Ghana (LAG), a non-governmental organisation passionate about promoting literacy, has called on President Akuffo- Addo to warn the security forces not to abuse power as some parts of the nation go into a partial lockdown beginning tomorrow.

Mr Mathias Tulasi made this call as a reaction to some videos circulating on social media suggesting some security forces are just ready to abuse the rights of fellow Ghanaians.

Below is his full statement. The enforcement of a new set of restrictions effective 1 am on Monday, 30th March 2020 pursuant to the powers granted the President of the Republic, under the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012),aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic by keeping Ghanaians inside their homes as much as possible through the restriction of movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA), which include; Awutu Senya East), and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, for a period of two weeks, subject to review is a step in the right direction though delayed.

It is important to state that China managed to stop the virus. In all, we never saw the Chinese authorities deploy security forces to brutalise its citizens.

Our security forces should be well talk to on the exact mandate they are expected to discharge on behalf of the state to safeguard our people in the wake of this pandemic.

They should never take the laws into their own hands to do whatever that pleases them.

As said by the President, it is important to highlight that everyone resident in these areas; Kumasi, Accra, Tema, etc. must stay at home for the next two weeks.

Again, as indicated by the President, if you must go out, it must only be to get essential items such as food, medicine, water, undertake banking transactions, or to use public toilet facilities but as much as possible, people must stay at home.

Definitely, people will go out for such essential services and it is important to sound a word of caution to our security forces not to abuse the rights of such citizens when the see them on the streets etc.

I am equally entreating those in the affected areas to abide by the partial lockdown as announced by President Nana Addo and stay at home as much as possible.

I wish the security forces the best of luck and professionalism in the discharge of the impending duties.