COVID-19: NDC PC For Anyaa-Sowutuom Donates To Markets & Lorry Stations

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, Mr Emmanuel Adotey Allotey has donated hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, tissue papers and Veronica Buckets as a way of mitigating the spread of corona virus in his constituency.

The preventive items were presented to market women at Anyaa Market , Anyaa Yam Market , Chantan Market, Lapaz New Market and two lorry stations at Awoshie Alang and Sowutuom police station.

The aspiring law maker noted that COVID-19 is a deadly disease, adding that he wants to ensure that people of Anyaa Sowutuom are safe and adhere to government instructions.

“We have a responsibility to help fight against the spread of corona virus by maintaining simple hygiene of hand washing, sanitizing our hands and maintaining social distance. We must be our brothers’ keepers at a time like this. We must lend support to those that are infected and prevent further spread through consistent enlightenment and public education.

“We cannot take anything for granted. All hands must be on deck to fight this scourge. The NDC party led by the flagbearer, His Excellency John Mahama is committed to helping government to manage the spread of the virus and that's why we have formed a committee to that effect.” the renowned banker and economist said.

Mr. Allotey urged the people to ensure that they observe hygiene standards in order to help prevent the virus.

The Communications Officer for Anyaa Sowutuom constituency, Mr. Mawuli Kpodo,fondly called as Prof by his admirers encouraged members of the public to maintain clean hands by periodic washing of hands and use of hand sanitizers.

The items were received by the Queen mothers of Anyaa Market (Rebecca Aku Bortey), Anyaa Yam Market(Mensah Bawa), Chantan Market, Lapaz New Market and Chairman of Kwashiman -Alang Drivers Union of the Ghana Road Transport Union, Mr. John Appenteng and Sowutuom Police Station Officer, Chief Inspector Philip Gyarteng.

They thanked the NDC Parliamentary aspirant and the executives for their thoughtful gesture.

According to them, the preventive items presented to them would curb the pandemic COVID-19.