Kintampo residents assured of regular flow of water

Management of Kintampo Community Water Supply System in the Bono East Region has assured residents of the town and its environs of an adequate supply of water to enable them to adhere to the regular hand-washing campaign currently on-going to curtail the spread of coronavirus and other diseases.

Management has therefore allayed the fears of residents of any possible shortage of water in these trying times and asked them to remain calm and go about their normal duties.

Corporate social responsibility

Chairman of the Kintampo Water and Sanitation Management team, Isaac Kwabena Sarkodie Boahin gave the assurance last Thursday when Management of the of Kintampo Community Water Supply System distributed Veronica buckets and several pieces of soap to some public and private institutions in the Kintampo municipality as part their corporate social responsibility.

Among the beneficiary institutions were the Kintampo North Municipal Assembly, Police Service, the District Magistrate Court, private and public health institutions, and traditional authorities in the area as well as the various lorry stations in the town.

Speaking to the media after the presentation, Mr Boahin noted that it is about time hand-washing became a basic practice among all Ghanaians as a major way of fighting the novel coronavirus and other ailments and called on the public to wash their hands at regular intervals as being explained by health authorities.

“The Water System is taking all measures required to ensured that there is regular and adequate flow of water to all parts of our catchment area so that residents can easily access water to wash their hands and also for other purposes”, Mr Boahin stated.

The Kintampo Municipal Co-ordinating Director, Naa Thaddeus Zaasa, who received the items on behalf of the various institutions, thanked the management of the water system for their kind gesture, describing it as very timely considering the upsurge of COVID-19 in the country.