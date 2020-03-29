Coronavirus: 10 ‘Arrested’ Guineans Test Positive In Tamale

10 Guineans who were picked by security officials for coming into Ghana from Burkina Faso have tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

After their arrest, they were put under mandatory quarantine in Tamale where they were all confirmed to be COVID-19 positive after testing.

“Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region,” the government said.”

They “travelled through Burkina Faso and Togo to Ghana and were picked following intelligence report,” the government says.

The 10 in addition to one new person who tested positive for COVID-19 positive in Kumasi, Ashanti Region, now takes Ghana’s total case count up to 152.

Cases of COVID-19 in Guinea

It is unclear how the ten managed to enter into the country as Ghana’s borders were closed on 22nd March, 2020. The reason for their entry into Ghana is yet to be ascertained.

As at 0600GMT on Sunday, March 29, 2020, Guinea had confirmed 8 cases of COVID-19 with no deaths or recoveries.

