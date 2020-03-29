Covid-19: Prudential Life Insurance Goes Fully-digital In Response To Lockdown

Listen to article

Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, has announced a series of measures to ensure continued service delivery despite the government imposed a 2-week lockdown of some parts of the country from Monday, March 30, 2020.

According to the company, the move is aimed at providing customers with additional peace of mind and assurance that the company will continue to provide services for them during the period of the lockdown.

The measures include providing customers, staff, and agents with a range of additional COVID-19 insurance cover at no cost to themselves; waiving pandemic exclusions written into policy language and waiving waiting period on all policies if death is by COVID -19.

The rest are simplifying claims procedures and enabling claims to be made via WhatsApp; Setting up dedicated claims teams; enabling customers to buy insurance without the need to meet face to face with an agent; and providing additional training and incentives to agents to continue to provide advice and access to insurance during the period.

Emmanuel Mokobi Aryee, CEO of Prudential Life Insurance Ghana, said "we realize this is a worrying time for everyone and we want to reassure you that protecting the health and wellness of our customers, employees and partners is our primary concern."

"At Prudential we have been delivering promises for over 170 years and this time period will be no different. I am proud of the measures we are announcing today and know that they will provide our customers with additional peace of mind. Lets keep ourselves and each other safe," he added.

As the measures take effect, all Prudential Life Insurance Ghana offices will be closed to the public for the duration of the lockdown while customers are advised to access services through all the company's remote/digital service platforms as well as USSD shortcodes *395*778#/ 365*778#.

Customers can also call 0302208877 or live chat via the company's website address, [email protected]