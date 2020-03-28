Bible Translator Dies In Nigeria

Listen to article

Deacon Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi, a Bible translator, has died in Koko, headquarters of Warri North Local Government.

A statement issued in Koko said Deacon Aganbi died in his home early hours of Thursday.

Deacon Aganbi, 99, served as chairman of the Itsekiri Bible Translation Project.

The team completed the Old and New Testament Translation in the Itsekiri language.

The statement signed by Business Mogul, Mr. Felix Aganbi said the late Bible translator, gifted interpreter, and scholar had a strong influence in Itsekiri literature.

‘’Deacon Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi was a legal guru, a highly reputed politician of the Second Republic in Nigeria and the Olare-Aja of Koko(community head)’’.

The statement praised Deacon Aganbi for putting his learning to the service of the Church and using the Bible to nourish the faith and life of believers.

‘’Deacon Stephen Ejueyitsi Aganbi served as a spiritual guide to many’’

It also praised the accomplished and careful translator for his well-known vision and linguistics competence in the languages of the Niger Delta region.