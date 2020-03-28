ModernGhanalogo

28.03.2020 Health

COVID-19: Health Ministry Receives GHS251,000 Worth Of Medical Supplies From Tobinco

By News Desk
One of the leading pharmaceutical companies in West Africa, Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, has donated medical supplies worth GHC251,000 to the Ministry of Health.

The donation, which was made on Friday at the Premises of the Ministry, aims at complementing the government's effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

The products donated included immune-boosting drugs such as Tofcee, and Zincvite manufactured by the Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Centre, also a member of the Tobinco Group. Boxes of Omal hand sanitizer, boxes of hand gloves.

The company also donated a specially designed hand-washing device, which allows people to wash their hands without touching it.  

Chairman of Tobinco Group, the parent company of the Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited, Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin I, called on fellow pharmaceutical companies to come out and support Ghanaians as the country battles the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Nana Amo Tobbin noted that the country is in crisis and that there is the need for philanthropists and other groups to support the citizenry particularly those in the rural areas to safeguard their safety against the disease.

He further explained that gesture was in line with Tobinco Pharmaceuticals' Corporate Social Responsibility.

'As one of the top pharmaceutical companies in Africa, we see this as a responsibility to help combat this global pandemic,' the business mogul noted.

The Tobinco boss urged the public to adhere to the safety guidelines provided by the health authorities to prevent the spread of the pandemic, which has so far infected 136 people in the country. 

The Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, who received the donation on behalf of the government expressed gratitude to Chairman Amo Tobbin for the kind gesture. 

According to him, the coronavirus situation has brought to the fore the need for Ghanaians to depend on products and services made in Ghana.

