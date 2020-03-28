Awutu Senya East NABCO Secretariat Educates Trainees On COVID-19

Awutu Senya East NABCO Secretariat as part of its core objectives as Nation Builders has organised training to educate its trainees within the Municipality on the novel Coronavirus.

At least 250 trainees in a group of 25 per sessions were equipped with knowledge on the mode of transmission, signs, and prevention of COVID-19.

During the training, trainees' attention were drawn to symptoms like high fever, difficulty in breathing, running nose, dry cough among others as possible signs of an infected person with the virus.

And to curb the spread of the virus in the Municipality, trainees were urged to exercise regularly, eat a well-balanced diet, fruits, vegetables, take in a lot of water, use alcohol-based sanitizers, practice regular hand washing with soap under clean running water, cover the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing.

The trainees were encouraged to practice the one-meter social distancing as a preventive tool in fighting the virus.

Participants thanked the Assembly and the Secretariat for such a timely education on the virus.