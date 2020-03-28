Bawumia Also Donates 3 Months Salary To COVID-19 Fund

Listen to article

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated his three months salary to the Covid-19 Fund established by President Akufo-Addo.

The fund is to help the vulnerable infected by the virus and also the frontline health officers who are combating the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana.

The Vice President’s donation follows the gesture by President Akufo-Addo when he announced the Fund in his address to the nation last night.

Dr. Bawumia announced his support through a Facebook post on his wall which read;

“To support the kind gesture by the President of directing the Controller and Accountant General to pay his April, May and June salaries to Covid-19 Fund, I am donating three months of my salary starting from April to support the fight against Covid-19” he indicated.

Dr. Bawumia also expressed his sympathy and that of his wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia to the families of those who have lost their lives in the wake of the virus and also wished those infected with the virus a speedy recovery.

“Samira and I empathize with all infected with the virus, and we wish them a speedy recovery. We also express our sympathies to families of those who have lost their lives through the virus. May the souls of the departed rest in the bossom of God.

Fellow Ghanaians, March has been a difficult month for us as a nation with the Covid-19 infection.” he noted.

Vice President Bawumia also urged citizens and non-citizens in Ghana to observe the preventive measures outlined and also practice social distancing.

“Ultimately, we should all endeavour to stay at home, observe the preventive measures and together defeat Covid-19 virus, “ he ended.

—Daily Guide