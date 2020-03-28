COVID 19: Special Insurance Packages For Frontline Health Workers

The Health Ministry has announced a special life insurance cover for the 10,000 health personnel and allied professionals attending to COVID-19 response.

In a letter addressed by the Sector Minister, Kwaku Agyemang to all heads of the agencies within the sector, the government indicated that frontline staff involved in the COVID-19 response have been insured under benefits such as Group life cover with an assured sum of GHS 350, 000 per life.

Those who will attend to patients with critical illness have been assured a sum of GHS 25, 0000 per life, while those who will treat persons with any form of disability has been pegged at GHS 10,000 per life totalling a premium of GHS 10, 309,919.94.

“As a health professional and allied professionals at the frontline of the COVID 19 response, I seize the opportunity to thank you and your families sincerely for the sacrifice to this national challenge. The Gormvernnet of Ghana would like to communicate to the Heads of Agencies that the frontline staff involved in the response have been insured under the [above] cover.”

“Please note that the Allied Professionals include all men and women who have been deployed to respond to COVID-19. Please bring this to the attention of all staff deployed and please ensure the appropriate documentation of the process which is strategic for the next steps”, the statement added.

—citinewsroom