The Busia 2020 Invitational: Life BEYOND Coronavirus (COVID 19)

TODAY:Is the future that yesterday lived in expectation of;
The promise and the hope now arrived at, without the achievement that was in anticipation thereof
Yesterday is a bygone yawn that was today in the past that just went by
Today will be absorbed in yesterday by tomorrow , and, all the today's are the future we yearned for, with promise
Today I have to be at my best Live to excel in the resilience of the prescient moment
Go with the momentum of relentless movement.
I cannot stop to yearn for the good old days or mourn for what ought to have been, BUT is not.
I cannot presume the incoming days will bring uncommon results YET to be perceived
I must now live with the fire of the future and the past burning with passion in a fusion of time that does not wait.
So
Relish the release with ease
For you have been and seen
The science of it is a known scene
Do not Be engulfed with the current
EXPERIENCE
Inhale the scent of your ASCENT
IN REFLECTIONS
Do not deflect
PRAY and REPENT
Be RIGHTEOUS
Know that:The New year has ears that will hear the sounds that will sing songs of Disconnect
And voices that will seek to Reconnect
The year has eyes that will perceive the sapped nectar
That the months have tarred
The year has a nose that will smell the Rose's that were once red now retired
But the months have a soul that speed and do not tarry or get tired
Because you worry and are all wired
Get ready for the signs that are WEIRD
Do READ
Do not you DREAD
[ ] As the year stretch with endless
[ ] DIRGES
[ ] You just surge
[ ] You must splurge
[ ] Go With a seasoned urge
[ ] To the reasoned gorge
[ ] End gorgeous
[ ] In colours rouge
Do not be a rogue
Are you in a Daze ?
Make cognitive haste
To dispel the stagnant haze
So
Do not leave a vast blank
To your angst
Know that it is done
Do not be bound
Do not ruin it down
Or the dawn trounce
For you will bounce
Do Make a claim for an ounce
So
Do not blink away the CHANCE
Make a a run to life ENHANCE
Do not be a dunce
Today has arrived as though in a TRANCE
So Do a waltz of a Dance
Yesterday has been made mute
By tomorrow that will make the unknown news
The Busia 2020 Invitational: Life BEYOND Coronavirus (COVID 19)
TODAY:Is the future that yesterday lived in expectation of;
The promise and the hope now arrived at, without the achievement that was in anticipation thereof
Yesterday is a bygone yawn that was today in the past that just went by
Today will be absorbed in yesterday by tomorrow , and, all the today's are the future we yearned for, with promise
Today I have to be at my best Live to excel in the resilience of the prescient moment Go with the momentum of relentless movement.
I cannot stop to yearn for the good old days or mourn for what ought to have been, BUT is not.
I cannot presume the incoming days will bring uncommon results YET to be perceived
I must now live with the fire of the future and the past burning with passion in a fusion of time that does not wait.
So Relish the release with ease For you have been and seen The science of it is a known scene
Do not Be engulfed with the current EXPERIENCE Inhale the scent of your ASCENT
IN REFLECTIONS Do not deflect PRAY and REPENT Be RIGHTEOUS
Know that:The New year has ears that will hear the sounds that will sing songs of Disconnect And voices that will seek to Reconnect
The year has eyes that will perceive the sapped nectar That the months have tarred
The year has a nose that will smell the Rose's that were once red now retired
But the months have a soul that speed and do not tarry or get tired
Because you worry and are all wired
Get ready for the signs that are WEIRD Do READ Do not you DREAD [ ] As the year stretch with endless [ ] DIRGES [ ] You just surge [ ] You must splurge [ ] Go With a seasoned urge [ ] To the reasoned gorge [ ] End gorgeous [ ] In colours rouge Do not be a rogue
Are you in a Daze ? Make cognitive haste To dispel the stagnant haze
So Do not leave a vast blank To your angst
Know that it is done Do not be bound
Do not ruin it down Or the dawn trounce For you will bounce Do Make a claim for an ounce
So
Do not blink away the CHANCE Make a a run to life ENHANCE Do not be a dunce Today has arrived as though in a TRANCE So Do a waltz of a Dance
Yesterday has been made mute By tomorrow that will make the unknown news
Today is fresh and New So RENEW