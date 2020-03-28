The Busia 2020 Invitational: Life BEYOND Coronavirus (COVID 19)

Listen to article

TODAY:Is the future that yesterday lived in expectation of;

The promise and the hope now arrived at, without the achievement that was in anticipation thereof

Yesterday is a bygone yawn that was today in the past that just went by

Today will be absorbed in yesterday by tomorrow , and, all the today's are the future we yearned for, with promise

Today I have to be at my best Live to excel in the resilience of the prescient moment Go with the momentum of relentless movement.

I cannot stop to yearn for the good old days or mourn for what ought to have been, BUT is not.

I cannot presume the incoming days will bring uncommon results YET to be perceived

I must now live with the fire of the future and the past burning with passion in a fusion of time that does not wait.

So Relish the release with ease For you have been and seen The science of it is a known scene

Do not Be engulfed with the current EXPERIENCE Inhale the scent of your ASCENT

IN REFLECTIONS Do not deflect PRAY and REPENT Be RIGHTEOUS

Know that:The New year has ears that will hear the sounds that will sing songs of Disconnect And voices that will seek to Reconnect

The year has eyes that will perceive the sapped nectar That the months have tarred

The year has a nose that will smell the Rose's that were once red now retired

But the months have a soul that speed and do not tarry or get tired

Because you worry and are all wired

Get ready for the signs that are WEIRD Do READ Do not you DREAD [ ] As the year stretch with endless [ ] DIRGES [ ] You just surge [ ] You must splurge [ ] Go With a seasoned urge [ ] To the reasoned gorge [ ] End gorgeous [ ] In colours rouge Do not be a rogue

Are you in a Daze ? Make cognitive haste To dispel the stagnant haze

So Do not leave a vast blank To your angst

Know that it is done Do not be bound

Do not ruin it down Or the dawn trounce For you will bounce Do Make a claim for an ounce

So

Do not blink away the CHANCE Make a a run to life ENHANCE Do not be a dunce Today has arrived as though in a TRANCE So Do a waltz of a Dance

Yesterday has been made mute By tomorrow that will make the unknown news

Today is fresh and New So RENEW