COVID-19: Busy Internet Guarantees Connectivity During These Uncertain Times

As the world continues to access the full impact of the COVID-19 Virus, popularly known as Corona Virus, it has become necessary for all of us to take the necessary precautions to stay safe. BusyInternet on its part has put in measures to protect staff and customers while ensuring business continuity.

Busy appreciates the challenges customers are facing and is taking steps to ensure that our stay at home is comfortable, seamless and painless. To achieve this, the following initiatives have been taken. Some may be familiar while others may be new. Nonetheless, Busy believes that these services will help customers stay safe and connected during these uncertain times.

Online Services

Our Online Services, which includes home delivery, will be free of charge during this period. Customers can order their busy device or accessories online and we will deliver to you free of charge. Visit https://busy.com.gh/shop/eshop/home-delivery/ to place your order. Our Busy App and USSD Code *310# is also available for customers to top up online. Customers can make payments on the app with their visa cards or mobile money.

Additionally, Busy data bundles can also be purchased via our third-party partners. Bundles can be purchased on the ExpressPay, SlydePay and Hubtel apps. Customers can also dial *365# to purchase bundles on Korba, *800# to purchase on Wigal or *389*2# to purchase on Etranzact.

We have activated a new service on our *310# USSD to help customers find their data number. Customers should simply dial *310# and follow the prompts to find their data number and account details.

Working from home

In keeping with social distancing and to guarantee the safety and wellbeing of staff, Busy has implemented a work-from-home programme with just a skeletal staff at the head office to attend to critical matters. All non-essential meetings at Busy have been cancelled with only essential and critical meetings to be held online via Zoom or Skype. We encourage our partners to book meetings using this medium.

Our agents are available online 24/7 to provide customer support via WhatsApp number 0243500584 or via call center numbers 0302 909865 and 0302 909654. Alternatively, customers can reach us on Facebook or Twitter via our handle @busy_gh.

Our Retail Outlets

Though our Retail Outlets may remain open, we encourage customers to transact with us online. Customers who visit our outlets will be required to sanitize their hands. Our staff have been equipped with gloves and masks to keep them and our customers safe. We strongly encourage customers who visit our outlets to make payments via mobile money or Visa/Mastercard debit and credit cards. Also, customers are advised not to purchase physical top up vouchers and should insist on electronic vouchers.

Mifi Rental Services

Though internet has become an essential part of everyday life, we do appreciate the fact that it may be expensive for some customers to have connectivity installed at their homes. We have therefore introduced the Rent-A-Mifi programme. With this, customers can rent a mifi for two weeks without worrying about broadband installation/set up fees. This rental scheme comes with unlimited internet.

Unlimited Internet

We have a range of unlimited internet packages to give customers peace of mind as they work from home. Also, Students at home can benefit from uninterrupted internet connectivity as they study online. Unlimited internet comes in daily, weekly, monthly, nighttime and weekend packages.

Business Customers

Business Account and Relationship Managers can still be reached via their contact numbers. Firsthand technical support is available via phone and our technical team members are available for critical on-site visits.

Let us remain safe and healthy. We are here to support you. God bless you all and God bless our homeland Ghana.

Busy, great things happen!