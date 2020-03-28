Chairman of African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat Tests Negative

The chairman of the African Union Commission said he has tested negative of the Coronavirus infection in a tweet.

Moussa Faki Mahamat stressed that although one of his collaborators at the office has tested positive of the COVID 19, he tested negative instead.

He added that he would be in self-isolation for fourteen days due to his contact with the person affected by the virus.

Moussa Faki assured that the colleague is in stable condition at the moment and thanked all individuals for their prayers in the fight against the novel Coronavirus.

The chairman of the commission also called on all African leaders to strengthen their fight against the novel Coronavirus.

Moussa Faki Mahamat who replaced Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma in January 2017 twitted"let us remain mobilised as Africa’s fight has only just begun."

Meanwhile Africa has recorded 3,924 cases of the virus infections and117 deaths and 276 discoveries.