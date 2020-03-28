COVID-19 Lockdown: Journalists Exempted — Information Minister Clarifies

The media is also exempted from the partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

Even though President Akufo-Addo left out the media as one of those exempted from the lockdown, his Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah later tweeted that the media is exempted from the restrictions.

In his twitter post, he stated, "Nana Akufo-Addo had just completed his address to the nation on updated COVID-19 measures. For the avoidance of doubt, the media is included in services exempted from the restrictions. The legal instruments that give full effect to H.E's address will include the media."

President Akufo-Addo has imposed restrictions on movement in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions effective Monday March 30 beginning 1pm.

The partial lockdown will last for two weeks and subject to review.

The President said in his fourth nation address on Friday night March 27.

The President however indicated that "if you must go out, it must only be to get essential items such as food, medicine, water, undertake banking transactions or to use public toilet facilities. But as much as possible, stay at home”.

“There shall be”, the President noted, “during this period, no intercity movement of vehicles and aircraft for private or commercial purposes for the areas affected by the restrictive measures except for vehicles and aircraft providing essential services and those carrying cargo. Riders of motorbikes are not allowed to carry any additional person and all intracity passenger vehicles such as trotros and taxis must reduce the number of passengers in order to observe appropriate social distancing and hygiene protocols. Additionally, all commercial vehicle stations shall observe appropriate hygiene protocols and social distancing”.

He stressed that markets are to ensure social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols. “In any event, only persons involved in the food value chain can operate in the markets during this period”.

Akufo-Addo added that, “individuals and institutions providing the following services shall be exempted from the restrictions: members of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary; production, distribution and marketing of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medicine, paper and plastic packages; environmental and sanitation activities; staff of VALCO, road and railway construction workers, mining workers, fisherfolk, members of the security agencies assigned lawful duties, staff of ECG, GWCL, telcos, e-commerce and digital service providers and staff of fuel stations”.