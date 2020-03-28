COVID-19 Lockdown: List Of People, Services Exempted

President Akufo-Addo has imposed a two-week partial lockdown on Accra, Tema, Kasoa and Kumasi from Monday, March 30, 2020, beginning 1am.

These cities, which have been identified as the epicentres of the novel coronavirus in Ghana have been shut down as part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

Ghana currently has a total number of 137 recorded cases, with four deaths and two recoveries.

He, however, made exemptions to this directive. Some essential service providers will not be forced to lock down.

The list of services to be exempted from the restrictions as announced by President Akufo-Addo are as follows:

Members of the Executive, Legislature and the Judiciary;

Production, distribution and marketing of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, medicine, paper and plastic packages.

Environmental and sanitation activities;

VALCO staff

Road and Railway construction workers;

Mining workers;

Fisherfolk;

Members of the security agencies assigned lawful duties;

The staff of electricity, water, telecommunications, e-commerce and digital service providers; and

Fuel stations staff.

The Minister of Information subsequently took to Twitter to explain that journalist are also part of those exempted from the restrictions.