Coronavirus Doesn’t Care Which Party You Belong – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has urged Ghanaians to eschew partisan politics in discussing matters relating to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

He made the appeal during his address to the nation for the fourth time on Friday, March 27.

He called for a united nation in dealing with the various, indicating that the common enemy was the coronavirus and not any individual or party.

"These additional measures, together with those earlier announced, are what will help us defeat the virus. And, we must be united in our determination and efforts to overcome this challenge. This, certainly, is not the time for politicking or the display of partisanship. The virus does not care which party you belong to, neither is it, as we have seen, a respecter of persons. The enemy is the virus and not each other," he stated.