Akufo-Addo Donates Three Months Salary To COVID-19 Fund

President Akufo-Addo has announced the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund in Ghana.

The Fund which will be headed by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, is to receive public contributions to help improve the lives of the vulnerable who will be worst-hit by the pandemic.

In his late-night address on Friday, March 27, 2020, the President also indicated that he has donated his April, May and June salaries as seed capital for the fund.

“I am announcing tonight the establishment of a COVID-19 Fund, to be managed by an independent board of trustees, and chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, to receive contributions and donations from the public to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable. I have directed the Controller and Accountant General to pay my next three months' salary, i.e. April, May and June, into this Fund,” he said.

The President used the opportunity to also thank “the churches and financial institutions who have already donated to help in this fight.”

“God richly bless them,” he said.

---citinewsroom