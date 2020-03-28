COVID-19: Akufo-Addo Declares Partial Lockdown Effective March 30

President Akufo-Addo has declared a partial lockdown in some parts of the country.

The lockdown will take effect on Monday 30 at 1pm and last for two weeks.

This lockdown includes Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Tema Metropolitan Assembly and others.

Those under lockdown would be allowed to access essential services such as food, medicine, bank, electricity and others.

According to him, the ban on public gatherings, religious and social activities is still in place. Anyone found flouting the ban will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

President Akufo-Addo has also directed the finance minister to prepare a coronavirus alleviation program for approval by Parliament. He will make available a minimum of GHS1 billion for persons and businesses, especially SMEs.

"Should the virus continue to linger for the rest of the year, the effect on the economy will be dire. We will do what we will have to do to bring our economy back to life but what we cannot do, is to bring live back," he stressed.

The lockdown is to enable government contain the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

This comes on the back of pressure by civil society organisations, the opposition NDC, Trade Union Congress (TUC) and individuals to lockdown the country as has been done in other countries.

Prominent among these calls is the Ghana Medical Association which described a lockdown as a necessary evil.

