Akufo-Addo Will Not Address Parliament Tonight

Listen to article

Credible information available to the *Voiceless Media* has described as false a news item in circulation on social media and Ghanaweb to the effect that the President, His Excellency Nana Akufo Addo will be addressing Ghanaians tonight through Parliament on the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Another source described the news item as weid and strange explaining that the President does not just speak to Parliament at anytime and any how and if he is to speak to Ghanaians it will be from the Jubilee House.

According to multiple Voiceless Media sources the President will usually speak to Ghanaians through the various media from the Jubilee House.

The coronavirus pandemic is not being treated lightly in Ghana and the President has already put in place significant measures including the closure of Terminal 3 and borders within the country.

There are calls from various angles suggesting a close down but the President explained in a televised message to Ghanaians that consultations were underway including discussions on the possible effect of a lockdown on Ghanaians and added that Ghanaians will be informed accordgly of any decision on corvid-19.

---The Voiceless Media