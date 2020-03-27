COVID-19: Manhyia North MP Advocates NADMO Must Lead National Fumigation Exercise

Listen to article

Deputy Chairman of the Defence and, Interior Committee of Parliament, Collins Owusu Amankwah has urged the need for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to lead the ongoing nationwide fumigation exercise of markets.

As part of national efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana, Government through the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development last Monday deployed about 1,300 sprayers to disinfect 137 markets in 28 Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region.

The exercise which was extended to the Ashanti Region Friday is expected to cover the whole nation.

According to the Manhyia North Member of Parliament, NADMO which has the technical capability in disaster management must be integrated into the national action as the lead focal institution with the fumigation exercise to enable it to execute its public function to the citizenry.

Speaking to Journalists in Parliament, the Manhyia North lawmaker said portions of the $ 100 million voted by President Akufo Addo to combat the pandemic should be made available to the disaster management body for its activities.

The Nation he said is at war with COVID 19 hence the urgent need for the ongoing fumigation exercise to be extended to all corners of the country but not markets alone.

Mr. Owusu Amankwah who described the outbreak as a security threat urged all the security agencies in the country to effectively collaborate to curb the potential security impacts of COVID 19 on the nation.

He also encouraged all citizens to abide by the President's directives such as hand-washing with soap and water and social distancing in order to stay safe.