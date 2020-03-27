Seek God’s face before locking down the nation-Apostle Boamah to Gov’t

The Founder and General Overseer of BibleHouse International Community Church, Apostle Justice Dennis Boamah has called on President Akufo-Addo and his Government to seek the face of God in taking any decision on the proposed total lockdown of the country.

Serious pressures are being mounted on the Government of Ghana from different quarters and stakeholders to totally lock down the country as part of the fight against the rapid spread of the deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19). Even though the President has come out to allay the fears of the masses, that his Government is doing extensive consultations with key stakeholders and interest groups on whether or not Ghana should be locked down, Apostle Boamah encouraged him to also look up to God Almighty for proper insight and direction before taking that critical decision on behalf of the people.

Speaking in an interview with a section of the media in Accra, Apostle Boamah acknowledged the devastating nature of the Coronavirus and its potential destruction on the lives of humans across the globe. He, however, cautioned the President not to hasten in his decisions or follow the ways of other western nations for opting for a lockdown- “since Ghana’s social and economic dynamics are not the same as the rest of the world”.

He urged the President to critically assess the decision he will take and the impact it will have on the masses, especially the less privileged.

“Locking down the nation is not for a joke. So many factors ought to be considered so that we do not end up destroying our people”. Apostle Boamah was particularly worried about how the extreme poor citizens, families, households and people on the streets could cope with life should the nation be locked down.

Already, the President of Ghana has issued a stern directive restraining all social or mass gathering activities including churches, mosques, funerals, workshops and seminars among others.

At the time of filing this report, Ghana has recorded 136 cases of COVID-19 with 3 deaths.