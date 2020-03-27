A/R: Markets Disinfection Well Organized – Minister

Listen to article

A Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Kwasi Boateng Adjei says precautionary guidelines have been issued to all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to improve sanitation in the various markets across the country.

According to him, the onset of the rains and the possible outbreak of cholera have set the ministry in motion to integrate the disinfection exercise in the various market s .

Kwasi Boateng Adjei who spoke to Citi News in Kumasi expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance and work done in relation to the disinfection exercise.

“We have given guidelines as a ministry to all the MMDAs to be able to guide them and ensure proper sanitation. Indeed, because of the outbreak of the Coronavirus, we brought more logistics to support them. Very soon, the rainy season will set in and there will be a cholera outbreak. So we are positioning all the Municipal Assemblies so they integrate the disinfection with the fumigation to address the issue of the rodents, rats, and squirrels so that at least within the market vicinity we will have enhanced sanitation to be able to contain COVID-19 and cholera outbreaks. But I am happy about the level of organization. As a Ministry, we are to ensure that all the Municipalities cooperate with the set of guidelines. I am happy with the level of organization in the Ashanti Region.”

There was disinfection of markets in Kumasi and parts of the Ashanti Region today [March 27, 2020].

The exercise, which started in the Greater Accra Region earlier this week, forms part of the Government's efforts to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Ghana.

Panic buying hits markets

A day before the exercise, business heightened in most markets in the Ashanti Region as many thronged the market centres to buy goods and wares ahead of the disinfection exercise.

Some buyers lauded the initiative but asked for more sensitization.

—citinewsroom