COVID-19: Felicia Tettey Donates Sanitizers, Anti-Bacteria Soaps To Households In Sagnarigu

The 2020 New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for the Sagnarigu Constituency in Northern region, Mrs. Felicia Tettey has run to the aid of her constituents in the fight against COVID-19 Pandemic.

Madam Felicia Tetteh has donated thousands of hand sanitizers and anti-bacterial soaps to constituents in the Sagnarigu Constituency to assist combat the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The NPP PC for Sagnarigu is on a weeklong door-to-door sensitization of constituents on the need to observe the basic precautionary measures of social distancing and handwashing with soap under running water in the wake of COVID-19.

Speaking to some residents during the sensitization tour, Madam Tetteh admonished constituents to abide by the Presidents directives on combating the spread of COVID-19 and stay away from social gatherings in their communities.

She added their health is her topmost priority hence the donation of the anti-bacteria soaps and hand sanitizers.

“…in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus (COVID19), I distributed sanitizing handwash soaps to households in my Constituency. I encouraged the constituents of Sagnarigu to observe the basic precautionary measures such as handwashing with soap under running water. I advised them to as much as possible stay away from gathering such as funerals, installation of chiefs, congregational church and mosque prayers, etc. It is my firm belief that when the awareness is sustained, we shall be able to contain the pandemic”, Madam Tettey advised.

Some residents who spoke to North Star news lauded Madam Felicia Tettey for her concern and support towards combating the spread of COVID-19. Abubakari Tahiru, a resident at Wurishie said her donation will go a long way to prevent a lot of constituents from contracting the virus. He, however, bemoaned the continuous silence from the incumbent MP. Hon. A.B.A Fuseini on what he can also do to support the fight against COVID-19 in the area.

As of the morning of 27 March 2020, a total of fifty-eight (58) cases including three (3) deaths have been confirmed from the regular surveillance systems in Ghana. All three (3) cases that unfortunately succumbed to the disease were aged and had underlying chronic medical conditions.

All the other fifty-four (54) cases are well; fourteen (14) are being managed at home and the rest are responding well to treatment on admission in isolation. They are awaiting their test results and will be discharged when the results are negative.

However, the number of confirmed cases among travellers under mandatory quarantine who have been tested is seventy-eight (78).