COVID-19: Presbyterian Church Of Ghana, Christ’s Family Donates Food Items

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Christ’s Family Congregation – North Kaneshie, has donated food items and hand sanitizers to help individuals in the fight against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The items, which included rice, oil, and mackerel, among others, were presented to the poor and needy individuals, and members of the church as part of the church’s efforts towards curbing the spread of the virus in the country.

According to the District Minister and Minister In-Charge, Rev. Dr. Joseph Kofi Antwi, who was present together with the Associate Minister, Rev. Geoffrey Nana Yaw Bempong and Catechist Esther Akoto-Bamfo, at the presentation, over 300 people are being provided with food items and hand sanitizers with the aim of encouraging them to stay home.

“In this time of COVID-19, we as a church believe it forms part of our social responsibility to support the elderly, poor and needy in society so that we can all stay healthy and safe”, he said.

Rev. Dr. Kofi Antwi also added, “the church’s role is not only to hold services and pray to God but also to assist members in times of need. It is our Godly duty”.

He further urged Ghanaians to focus on sanitation, personal hygiene while observing social distancing and all safety and precautionary measures put out by the World Health Organization and the Ghana Health Service.

The Church hopes that with its donation, it can reach out to many people and educate them on the need to restrict their movement and rather stay home to avoid contracting the disease.

Already Ghana has recorded 136 cases of COVID-19, three deaths and one recovery.

Covid-19 has infected over 549,298 persons worldwide, claiming 24,871 lives.

The threat has brought the world to a near standstill as several social activities have been forced to take a back seat as part of social distancing measures to curb the spread of the deadly virus.