Daddy Bosco Jubilates Over Weed Legalisation

The Chairman of the Rastafari Council of Ghana, Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, aka Daddy Bosco, has indicated that the legalisation of weed in Ghana will further boost the local economy.

He said Ghana stands to benefits in several ways through the cultivation of weed.

On Friday, 20 March 2020, Parliament passed the Narcotics Control Commission Bill, 2019, which transforms the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) into a Commission with enhanced powers to control and eliminate trafficking of prohibited narcotic drugs.

Per the new law, NACOB also becomes a Commission with additional powers to oversee the industrial use of some narcotic substances.

The new law empowers the Minister for the Interior to grant licences for the cultivation of cannabis of not more than 0.3 per cent THC, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that gives the users a high sensation, for industrial and medicinal purposes.

Speaking on the maiden edition of Dwabirem Entertainment on CTV hosted by Kwadwo Preko Dankwa on Friday, 27 March, Daddy Bosco said: “This will inject a lot of capital into the economy. These are the positives we need to look at”.

“I have got a lot of calls from people who are very excited about this news.”

He further called for public education on marijuana and its benefits to the society.

“Public education will change the mindset of Ghanaians toward weed,” he said.

