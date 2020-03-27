Pastor Proposes 25th March As National Day For Fasting And Prayers

Listen to article

For the cure of the outbreak of the Covid-19 in Ghana, the government declared 25th March 2020 national day for fasting and prayers to seek God's intervention to fight against Coronavirus.

With this, the founder and leader of The Builders Christian Church which is also known as "Nyame Tease" in Techiman the Bono East Regional capital, Bishop Thomas Afari Yeboah has urged the government, chiefs, stakeholders and all people to declare 25th March in every year as prayers and fasting day in the country.

According to him, there are a lot of days declared in the country for specific occasions in which prayers and fasting are excluded.

However, Bishop urged Prez. Akuffo Addo to create history by declaring the day as prayers and fasting for the Country every year.

He made these known on Gilga, a gospel program on Agyenkwa FM hosted by Bro. Philip.