COVID-19: OSAFRIC Donates Sanitizers, Liquid Soap, Veronica Buckets To Atiwa-West District

The Atiwa West District of the Eastern region has received some hand sanitizers, liquid soaps and veronica buckets from Osafric Ventures and Osafric Mining and Construction Company as part of efforts to deal with the spread and prevention of the Novel Coronavirus.

The items were received by the Hon. Isaac Asamoah, District Chief Executive of Atiwa West District

According to Osafric, it was critical to support the country to deal with the spread and prevention of the COVID-19 since the world at this stage is at a cross-road in the fight against the pandemic.

Mr. Oscar Adu Sarfo, Founder of Osafric Ventures and Osafric Mining and Construction, underscored the need to put checks and sanitization in place for people to always stick to the handwashing rules.

Mr. Oscar Adu Sarfo said it formed part of the company's CSR by helping in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

"Osafric is also asking other individuals, companies, and organizations to also to support the fight against the COVID-19," the Osafric Boss appealed

