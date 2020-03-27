Nigeria: RCCG Supports Coronavirus Fight

Listen to article

Over the last three years Pastor Adeboye through the RCCG Christian Social Responsibility initiative has donated essential medical equipments and offered medical assistance to many Nigerians.

Specifically, ahead of the Coronavirus pandemic, the RCCG delivered on its commitment to strengthen and support the Nigerian healthcare system with the donation of 11 ICU beds fully fitted with Ventilators in Lagos, Ogun and Plateau state to contribute to improvement of healthcare facilities in Nigeria which is now found to be very useful as the government works round the clock to curtail Covid-19 pandemic.

The first ICU attached to Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) Lagos was delivered in 2017. In 2019 the ICU in Jos Specialist Hospital, Plateau and an Ultra-Modern Intensive Care Unit at the RCCG Health Center, Mowe, Ogun State were both delivered and fully functional to address the immediate health needs of Nigerians and host communities. These ICUs across 3 states in Nigeria – Lagos, Plateau and Ogun States can now fully support treatments for confirmed Coronavirus cases particularly those requiring ventilators to aid their respiration.

In addition to the ICUs, several other projects have been executed over the years in the areas of education, skills acquisition and daily feeding program that has fed over 60million people in the past one year, the church continues to live within its expectation as a church that truly understands its Christian social responsibilities; this he said is a confirmation of the broadness of mind and reach of the church.

RCCG through its CSR arm has been very concerned about the loss of lives due to inadequate healthcare facilities in the country and has provided various health intervention activities including:

1. Medical Mission Outreaches for thousands of people all over the nations with 230,538 Beneficiaries.

2. Maternity Centres which offers free delivery across the Country.

3. Healing Stripes Hospital provide medical care at affordable prices, with specialization in dentistry and ophthalmology. In partnership with medical institutions abroad, 12 (twelve) successful kidney transplants have been done.

4. Kirikiri Maximum Prison Referral Hospital was refurbished and equipped to provide a decent medical facility for the inmates.

5. Healing Stripes Cancer Screening and Diagnostics Centre have screened over 100,761 people at subsidized rates.

6. Healing Stripes Dialysis Centre have about 9,505 completed sessions at subsidized cost and a good number done for free.

Adeboye further said that the church will not relent on its efforts to impact lives positively by providing spiritual and physical support to everyone irrespective of where they are from in Nigeria. He believes that the ultra-modern ICUs will be put into good use by the authorities during this trying period to the glory of God and many lives will be added to God's kingdom.