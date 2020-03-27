Coronavirus: Rawlings Tests Negative

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, COVID-19.

The former president voluntarily took the test earlier this week.

His office made this known in a press release on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

“Former President Rawlings has in the past few days voluntarily tested for the virus and received a negative result,” the release said.

His office also announced that they will be closing down due to the outbreak due to the pandemic. It said the move was to curb the spread of the disease.

“The closure of the office is due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and aimed at protecting both staff and visitors alike,” the release said.

While declaring his support for the measures taken by the government to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana, Rawlings urged the public to adhere to the various precautionary measures.

“Isolation is key to protecting ourselves from the COVID-19 virus and it is in support of measures taken by the government to stem the spread of the virus,” Rawlings said.

Ghana's case count

As at 0600GMT on Friday, March 27, 2020, Ghana's COVID-19 case count was 132 cases.

Out of the number, 78 were people under mandatory quarantine while, 54 were of people in the general national population. Three of those in the general national population have however died.

One person within the general national population has also recovered.

This leaves the total number of active cases at 128.

Find the full press release below

“People in Ghana are now talking about a lockdown. Majority of people who will be affected by decisions of that nature are the working people of our country. The ordinary people of Ghana. They are the ones who will be affected and it is important for us to take into account the circumstances and conditions. When we lock down Accra, what are the consequences? A responsible government is required to look at all the implications before decisions are made. And that is the exercise we are currently engaged in and I am hoping that much sooner than later we will come to an agreement on what those measures are and the Ghanaian people will be informed,” the President said.

—citinewsroom