Insensitivity In The Midst Of COVID-19 Pandemic Must Stop In Africa

Listen to article

Around the world, the global community is battling to curb and ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19. This pandemic has caused thousands of deaths and sickened tens of thousands of others. According to WHO “In Africa, the virus has spread to dozens of countries within weeks. Governments and health authorities across the continent are striving to limit widespread infections.”

Considering the gravity of this disease, it is difficult to understand that Guinea (Conakry), under the leadership of prof. Alpha Conde, has conducted a “controversial referendum widely seen as an attempt by President Alpha Conde to change the constitution and clear the way for a third term in office.”

The vote generated to violent confrontations between the security forces and the opposition members in some parts of the capital Conakry as well as other cities across the country. A report by Radio France Internationale (RFI) said: “Four people died on Sunday, according to the ministry of security, who contested the death toll as stated by the opposition National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (FNDC).”

It is unfortunate that some African leaders, besides recent painful experiences, are not leaving any stone unturned to erode presidential term limits as well as other democratic checks and balances. These unscrupulous acts constitute recipes for further potential conflicts with direct consequences for stability on the entire continent.

Considering their weak health systems, African countries do not have any alternative but to work together to fight the COVID-19 through putting “in place vigorous mechanisms for prevention and early detection i.e. trace, mobilise, detect, test, treat, isolate.”

This is not the time to consider personal ambition and interest above the lives of millions of people. Rather, it is the time to take basic preventative measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Africa Participatory Governance Forum-APGF calls on President Alpha Conde to stop any low maneuver aimed at perpetuating himself in power at the peril of the lives of the people of Guinea.

APGF calls on the International Community, in particular, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take the necessary steps to halt the perilous plan of President Conde with its dire consequences for the whole West Africa Sub-region.

All for a Democratic Guinea!