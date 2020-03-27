A/R: Local Gov’t Ministry To Disinfect 286 Markets Today

A total of 286 markets will be disinfected in the Ashanti Region on Friday, March 27 as part of measures by the government to improve the hygienic conditions of the markets in the midst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The exercise is expected to be carried out by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) in collaboration with the Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs).

The Region becomes the second to benefit from the exercise after markets within the capital city, Accra were disinfected on Monday, March 23.

This was contained in a statement copied to ModernGhana News and signed by the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hajia Alima Mahama.

“The general public is hereby informed of the disinfection of Two Hundred and Eighty-Six (286) markets in the Ashanti Region on Friday, 27th March, 2020,” the statement noted.

The statement added that, “Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in collaboration with market queens and leaders are to close the underlisted markets in their jurisdiction on Friday, 27th March, 2020 for disinfection to enhance conditions of hygiene in order to contain and prevent the spread of the virus.”

The Ministry is requesting the cooperation of the general public especially traders and all persons that conduct businesses in the market and has assured that all affected markets will be opened for business from Saturday, March 28, 2020.

Below is the list of markets in the Ashanti Region that will be disinfected.