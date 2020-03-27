Gov't Urged To Disband Importation Of Used (Second Hand) Imported Mattresses

Subject to the current pandemic of COVID-19 which has taken the airwaves across the length and breadth of the world, it has become imperative that we take adequate measures from all angles of life now to help reduce the risk of infection and further transmission to others.

W.H.O has laid down some basic principles to help protect ourselves and others to be able to contain this pandemic.

What do we as a country also do to help reduce the risk of transmission and also break the chain of infections?

As our borders have been closed to entry for persons but allowed entry for goods, we still stand a chance of indirectly acquiring and transmitting this same virus through these imported goods into the country.

Used (second hand) mattresses imported from various countries may serve as a reservoir for the coronavirus since it has the capacity to live on some surfaces for hours, days and weeks.

Persons who come into contact with these infected used (second hand) imported mattresses may end up infecting themselves and passing it on to others hence, containing the pandemic becoming a difficult task for us as a country.

We wish to use this medium to advise the general public to desist from purchasing of these used (second hand) imported mattresses to safeguard themselves and everyone from this pandemic.

We hereby wish to suggest to the government to put a temporary ban (if not permanent) on the importation and usage of these mattresses to help curb this deadly pandemic in our motherland.

The reason for this call is that, means of disinfecting these used imported mattresses (by way of washing or other means) looks seemingly impossible before use and this calls for it disbandment to prevent further spread.

We continue to urge all to adhere to the basic preventive measures of regular hand washing, use of alcohol-based sanitizers and use of face mask where necessary.

*#StayHomeSaveLives* *#StopTheSpread* *#COVID-19* Signed Mr. Bilal Muazu (Regional Youth Organizer)