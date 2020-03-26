Coronavirus: The Union Of Professional Nurses Calls For A Nationwide Lockdown

The Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives, Ghana (UPNMG) has called on the government to declare a nationwide lockdown.

According to the group, the lockdown has become necessary owing to the spike in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

Currently, the number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has risen to 132, with three deaths.

In a statement, UPNMG said the pandemic looks certain to escalate in the coming days and a lockdown is certainly the most efficient way to control the rising number of cases.

In a statement signed by the National PRO, John Agbenyeavu, the UPNMG confirmed that despite the economic consequences, a lockdown will be the best way to contain the pandemic.

“As the saying goes, drastic situations demand drastic measures, the Union of Professional Nurses and Midwives would like to call on the President to take steps to declare a nationwide lockdown to control community spread of the COVID-19,” the statement read.

“Despite the economic consequences of this lockdown, the UPNMG is certain that, this measure will be the best way to control and contain the COVID-19.”

Meanwhile, President Nana Addo has explained that a lockdown will be considered only if other means to contain the virus will prove to be ineffective.

Below is the full statement by the UPNMG:

Statement from UPNMG