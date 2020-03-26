Coronavirus Scare Hit Rawlings To Closes Office

Ex-President Jerry John Rawlings has closed his office until further notice.

A press statement issued by his office said the closure was due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease.

“The closure of the office is due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic and aimed at protecting both staff and visitors alike.”

Former President Rawlings in confirming the closure also indicated that “isolation is key to protecting ourselves from the COVID-19 virus and it is in support of measures taken by the government to mitigate the spread of the virus.”

He urged all Ghanaians to seriously observe the safety measures put in place by the government to stem the spread of the virus.

The former President also disclosed that he has voluntarily tested for the disease and received a negative result.

—citinewsroom