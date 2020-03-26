CWSA Rolls Out Emergency Strategy On Coronavirus For Rural Communities

Listen to article

The Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) has strategically rolled out a response initiative to combat the Coronavirus (COVID 19) pandemic which is ravaging communities globally with Ghana not being an exception in rural communities and small towns.

Thus this strategic rapid response measure is a follow up to measures announced by the President of Ghana H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, to prevent the coronavirus disease.

The CWSA indicated in a statement issued recently hence the setting up of a team that developed an emergency response strategy to reach out to rural communities.

The Chief Executive of Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) Mr. Worlanyo Kwadjo Siabi noted, “The focus of our strategy is, the promotion of effective handwashing with soap, application of alcohol-based sanitizers and deployment of handwashing logistics through our regional and water system offices”.

He added, “Our offices will engage communities through local radio stations and community information center, to provide the right information on proper handwashing with soap and how to avoid contracting the coronavirus disease”.

The statement further stressed that the Agency will provide assistance to communities to construct simple local handwashing facilities especially at the household level, such as tippy taps.

“We will also contribute towards the provision of handwashing facilities, soap and hand sanitizers to community clinics and chips compounds. Our Community Relations Officers will mount intensive public education in rural communities on proper handwashing and prevention of COVID-19”, the CWSA indicated.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development has also set the Public Health Emergency Committee across the country to provide assistance to communities, and CWSA is a member.

In that vein, “The Community Water and Sanitation Agency will ensure that water is available to facilitate proper handwashing with soap under running water in rural communities and small towns”, the CEO emphasized.

Some preventive measures prescribed by the Agency included:

(1) Please avoid communal handwashing and sharing of hand towels.

(2) Make handwashing with soap a priority

(3) Protect yourself and others.

(4) Don’t give don’t receive COVID-19.

(5) Keep your distance, keep your life, save a life.

(6) Keep safe, God bless you.

About CWSA

Community Water and Sanitation Agency is a public institution responsible for providing safe water, water-related sanitation, and hygiene services to rural communities and small towns in Ghana