Vivo Energy Supports Lorry Parks On COVID-19 Prevention

Accra – 26th March 2020: As a contribution to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Vivo Energy Ghana, the distributers and marketers of Shell-branded products and services has donated boxes of hand sanitizers and liquid soaps to some lorry parks to ensure basic hygiene is observed in the discharge of their duties.

In addition, the company has equipped its Shell service stations with hand sanitizers and other cleaning solutions as a precautionary measure against the virus. Customer Service Champions have also been engaged to wash their hands regularly and sanitize them as often as possible when transacting business with customers and on the Point of Sale devices.

In an interview, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr. Ben Hassan Ouattara reiterated the company’s robust Health, Safety, Security and Environment (HSSE) procedures, especially at the forecourt to ensure the safety of customers.

“As we continue to follow the President’s directives, we need to maintain basic personal hygiene to minimize the spread of COVID-19. As a company that believes in safety, we owe it a duty to the citizenry to support them in this difficult time. At Shell, your safety is our priority and we will continue to observe all the safety protocols prescribed by the Ghana Health Service at our Shell service stations,” he said.

He further reminded everyone to follow the safety measures, particularly regular and thorough hands washing, social distancing, respiratory hygiene among others to keep everyone safe from contracting the virus.

At the 37 Lorry park, the Vice Chairman of the GPRTU 37 Branch, Mr. Richard Mensah who received the items expressed his appreciation to the management and staff of Vivo Energy Ghana for supporting them with the hand sanitizers and liquid soaps to keep them safe from the CODVID-19 pandemic, noting that their work exposes them more to the virus.

“I wish on behalf of my colleagues, thank Vivo Energy Ghana for these items. We need them at this critical time and you will all agree with me that our work exposes us more to the virus because our work involves people. I am very happy that these items will help us protect ourselves and passengers against the virus,” he said.

Mr. Commodore Mensah, who received the items on behalf of Shell retailers, also commended the timely intervention by Vivo Energy Ghana.

