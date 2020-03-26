Sogakope: Suspected Criminal In Handcuff Escaped From Police

Exclusive reports available to this portal have it that a suspected criminal who was in handcuff escaped from a police officer at Sogakope in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region.

According to reports, the suspected criminal who is currently being searched for operated at Eli Eli where he stole crates of drinks and an amount of GHS 800 last month. Daytona, a popular joint is where the suspect is also alleged to have operated.

The suspect was arrested yesterday, March 25 as he was trying to steal stuff at Daytona but unfortunately for the police officer who effected his arrest, the suspect escaped with the handcuff still around his wrist.

Calls made to the South Tongu District police command for comment on the incident were not answered.

