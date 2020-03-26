COVID-19 Outbreak: KATH Gets Support From Delta Agro

Delta Agro Limited, leading local manufacturers of antiseptic liquids and soaps has presented items worth several thousands of Cedis to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Kumasi.

The presentation ceremony held this morning at the hospital's premises

forms part of the company's nationwide campaign to fight the coronavirus menace.

The pandemic is engulfing the world, with increasing numbers putting themselves in self-isolation as a response to the deadly disease, hence the gesture.

The items included 210 cartons of anti-bacteria soap and antiseptic liquid making a total of 10,080 pieces.

Ashanti region Head operations in charge of Delta Agro Limited, Mr. Ali Mahdi “We believe our Antiseptic Liquid and Antibacterial Soap products will go a long way to support this crucial campaign at this trying time. We consider the gesture as our Corporate Social Responsibility towards our homeland Ghana.

” We pray and hope that our donation will contribute towards the hygiene and disinfecting of the atmosphere in the good course.”

CEO of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, Oheneba Owusu - Danso who received the items expressed thanks to Delta Agro for the support.

He stated that the gesture was timely, taking into account how fast the deadly disease is spreading.

So far, Delta Agro Limited has supported the COVID - 19 campaign with donations to the Ministry of Interior, Ghana Prisons Service, Ghana Police Hospital, Ghana Immigration Service, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Jubilee House, 37 Military Hospital and Ghana National Deaf Association, among other institutions, have also benefited from the Delta Agro gesture.

In attendance for the presentation, Mr. Fagus Yaw Berko and Mr. Raphael Kyei were present and joined the presentation.