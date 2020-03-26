Coronavirus: Rwandan Police Kills Two People For Defying Lockdown Orders

Police in Rwandan are said to have shot and killed two people who defied lockdown orders imposed by the government to curb the spread of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to a report by Bloomberg , the two men in their twenties “attempted to tussle with officers.”

A Rwanda National Police spokesman John Bosco Kabera told Bloomberg via phone on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Rwanda began a two-week lockdown on March 22, 2020 restricting travel between towns and cities and asking people to stay indoors.

Its measures are among the most stringent in Africa.

The East African nation has 40 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

---Bloomberg