COVID-19: Togbe Afede Donate Sanitizers, GH¢100k To Two Hospitals

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli State, has donated hand sanitizers and GH¢100,000.00 to two hospitals in Ho for the fight against COVID-19.

The hospitals are; Ho Teaching Hospital GH¢60,000.00 and Ho Municipal Hospital-GH¢40,000.00.

Togbe Afede who is also the President of the National House of Chiefs also gave over 2,200 hand sanitizers to the Hospitals and communities in the Asogli State.

He said the gesture was to support the facilities and communities to fight the pandemic.

Togbe Afede charged traditional authorities to champion environmental cleanliness and ensured that their subjects obeyed health protocols from the World Health Organization and directives from President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He commended the hospitals for their efforts so far in combating the disease and urged them to remain focused.

Togbe Afede called for the protection of vulnerable, especially the aged in society and underscored the need for the country to learn valuable lessons from the pandemic to be self-reliant.

Dr. John Tampouri, Chief Executive of the Ho Teaching Hospital, said the Volta Region was lucky not to have recorded any case yet and described the gesture as timely, saying the Hospital could not sustain the expenditure of GH¢240.00 daily on tissue paper for hand washing at the facility and called for more support.

Dr. Lawrence Kumi, Medical Superintendent, Ho Municipal Hospital, expressed gratitude to Togbe Afede and assured that the support would be put to good use.

---GNA