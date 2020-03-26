Coronavirus: Atiwa-East MP Gives Hand Washing Items To 12 CHPS Compounds, 3 Health Centres

Hon Abena Osei-Asare, Member of Parliament for Atiwa-East on Wednesday donated some hand washing items to the 12 Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds and three health facilities in the constituency.

The gesture formed part of efforts by the MP to help deal with the threat of the viral disease, coronavirus in the country.

Some of the items donated were 50 veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, tissue paper and washing detergents.

Making the presentation on behalf of the MP, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Hon Kwabena Panin Nkansah urged authorities at the health centres to ensure people abide by the health guides by the Health Ministry by washing their hands during visits.

The DCE noted that the threat of the viral disease was real.

He therefore urged authorities to ensure strict adherence to all the social distancing measures as well as the hygiene measures at the centres.

Proper hand washing etiquette, Hon Nkansah noted had proven to be the most effective way of preventing the contraction of the viral infection.

He commended the MP for the timely nature of the donation and asked the 15 beneficiary centres to ensure they make optimum use of the items presented.

Receiving the items on behalf of the health directorate, Mrs Vida Effua Afful, District Health Director thanked the MP for the kind gesture.

She also commended the DCE for helping to deliver the items to the 15 centres.

According to her, the threat of the viral disease was making people aware of the hygiene measures, adding that the provision of the items would now help relieve both staff and visitors of the anxiety of not having same to wash their hands.