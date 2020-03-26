East Gonja: COVID 19 Task Force Takes Education To Communities

The East Gonja Municipal Assembly together with the Covid 19 taskforce of the Municipality has taken education on the pandemic to communities in the Municipality.

They also presented some Veronica buckets, hand sanitizers, soap, and waste bins to be stationed at vantage points.

Makango, Nguan Dushi, GPRTU station, New Market were some areas the team visited.

The Municipal Chief Executive Mohammed Tamimu who led the team encouraged the people to be very cautious of their activities that can expose them to contracting the novel Corona Virus.

"The disease is real as can be seen in the cases recorded so far. I urge you to avoid shaking hands, hugs, and wash your hands frequently to avoid falling as victims"

He added that the Assembly through the Local government Ministry will in the coming days embark on a massive donation of items to institutions and communities to avert contraction.

"As the MCE, I fear the disease and thus adhere to basic hygienic precautions against it so must you all"

The Municipal Director of Health Services, Gertrude Yentumi called for social distancing.

She said when there is no body and fluid contacts, there won't be any fear.

She took the people through the best way to wash one's hands with soap and sanitizers.

Meanwhile, Savannah Regional Minister Adam Salifu Braimah has charged all MDCEs in the region to release their cars to health officials and their task force for the purposes of fighting the pandemic.

He reiterated his commitment to ensuring the region records zero Covid 19 cases.

So far, over 90 people have tested positive of the virus in Ghana.

President Akufo-Addo in a televised address to the nation called on Ghanaians to adhere to basic hygienic precautions while ensuring social distancing.