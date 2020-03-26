Akatsi South MP Fights Coronavirus

The Law Maker for Akatsi South constituency, Lawyer Bernard Ahiafor has presented Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to help combat the galloping spread of the deadly Coronavirus in his Constituency today.

The items, which include Veronica buckets, Liquid Soaps, face masks, others were presented to the District Health Directorate for Akatsi South constituency for distribution by the NDC Constituency executives on behalf of the Member of Parliament.

“It is high time we prevailed against this global virus by caring for each other to prevent the spread of this deadly disease because it is the public enemy of humanity. Only when all people work together to fight the disease can we overcome the pandemic", a statement read on behalf of the member of Parliament stated.

The young MP commended the District Hospital for creating an isolation centre for Visitors

He continued that they had also put in place drastic measures by monitoring the temperature of every visitor in line with Ghana Health Service coronavirus guidelines.

According to him, none of the Hospitals in his Constituency recorded any case of coronavirus and he has declared his Constituency free from the deadly coronavirus after handling the items to the appropriate office for their perusal.

Mr. Daniel Dagba, the NDC Constituency Secretary in the Akatsi South Constituency after the presentation asked the good people of Akatsi south to continue to adhere to the precautionary measures put out by Ghana Health Service and World Health Organization.

In an interview, Mr. Selassie Ackuaku the Constituency Youth organizer charged the media to continue to educate the public on the Covid-19.

The Constituency Communication officer, Hon. John Kobby Agbanavor and the deputy treasurer of the NDC in the Akatsi South Constituency, Hon. Daniel Gidi claimed the Member of parliament and the NDC has its doors open for any challenges facing the District hospital.

The District Health Director commend the Member of Parliament for his timely intervention and asked him to continue to support the facility.

He seized the opportunity to call on the Government to complete the Abandoned JDM hospital project for the betterment of the good people of Akatsi South and Ghana.