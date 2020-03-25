God Will Listen To Our Cry — Osei-Ameyaw

Listen to article

Mr Kofi Osei-Ameyaw, Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) has said, the whole World has been humbled by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

He said the pandemic has equally brought the world closer to God the Creator.

A statement signed by Mr Osei-Ameyaw and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Wednesday said: "As Government takes pragmatic steps to address this pandemic, I will like to urge Ghanaians to respect and observe all protocols set out by Government, especially the social distancing, washing of hands with soap under running water and the usage of alcohol based sanitizers.

It said: "Let us take personal hygiene seriously during and after these crisis."

The statement further stated that the God would listen to the cries and heal the land and the rest of the World from the COVID-19.

It said Coronavirus did not come to stay and that Care for one another, show compassion and spread hope during this difficult moments.

—GNA