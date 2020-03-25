The Jean Mensa-Led EC Must Stop Acting In Bad Faith

Listen to article

We express our utter disgust and disappointment at Mrs. Jean Mensa and the Electoral Commission for the subtle attempts to twist the arms of the PNC at today’s IPAC.

The party regrets the infamous decision by the Electoral Commission to admit a suspended General Secretary of the PNC into an IPAC meeting but choose to use armed police officers to stop the National Chairman from accessing the same meeting

It would be recalled that Mr Mohammed Atik through his Mass Action Committee has been campaigning for and championing a crusade for a new voters’ register against the PNC’s stance of a ‘No New Register. Unfortunately, it appears the EC has found it opportune enough to admit Mohammed Atik into a meeting in which the intended new register is part of the agenda ostensibly for him to support the stance of the Electoral Commission.

The PNC is shocked and dismayed that the Electoral Commission took this shameful decision knowing too well that Mr. Mohammed Atik since his suspension three years ago has not for once represented the PNC at any official event including IPAC meetings.

The party is compelled by this ugly turn of events to distance itself from today’s shoddy IPAC meeting and to state unequivocally that the party doesn’t submit to whatever took place at the meeting today. It is unheard of that the Electoral Commission which has a longstanding working relationship with the PNC would place a premium on the General Secretary (suspended though) over the National Chairman if not for a self-centered and self-seeking agenda.

For the demeaning treatment meted out to our Chairman at the premises of the Electoral Commission, the party demands an apology from the Electoral Commission and its officials for their scandalous conduct.

Jacob Amoako

(Ag-General Secretary )