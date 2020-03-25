Coronavirus: Cases Hit 93, Another Dies

ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Some Rare Descendants Of Ab-Ram Living In Ghana...
By News Desk
A fourth coronavirus related death has reportedly been recorded in Ghana's capital, Accra.

The country has recorded 93 confirmed cases today.

Earlier on Wednesday, March 25, the West African nation recorded its third coronavirus death.

The third death had occurred at the 37 Military Hospital and involved the wife of a two-star general.

—Daily Guide

